LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that Las Vegas saw a 58.6 percent decrease in visitation in March compared to the previous year.
According to the LVCVA, Las Vegas had 1,531,100 visitors in March 2020, a 58.6 percent decrease year-over-year. Las Vegas welcomed 3,697,100 visitors in March 2019.
Gov. Sisolak on March 17 ordered all nonessential businesses in the state to close their doors in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Convention attendance was also down for the month of March, according to LVCVA data.
Las Vegas saw a 54.8 percent decrease in convention attendance in March to 249,800, according to the data.
Total occupancy, according to the LVCVA, was down 51.7 percent in March compared to the previous year, the LVCVA notes.
In March 2019, Las Vegas had an occupancy of 91.5 percent, compared to an occupancy of 39.8 percent in March 2020.
Nevada gaming revenue dropped 39.6% statewide in March, according to a report released by the Nevada Gaming Commission.
The Las Vegas Strip saw a 45.7% decrease in gaming revenue, the report said. Nevada's total "gaming win" came in at $618,129,278 for March 2020.
(1) comment
Lvca,really a useless corrupt group of leaching individuals,all visitors could save money 💰 and have a little extra fun ,not paying the room tax for this criminal agenda!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.