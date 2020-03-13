LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In light of the emerging coronavirus issue, the Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVWWD) announced that it has temporarily suspended customer shutoffs for delinquent and/or non-payment.

LVVWD says it will continue to work with individual customers and those facing financial hardships to establish payment arrangements and provide customer service, according to a news release.

Customer can visit lvvwd.com for more information or call (702) 870-4194.

The move to temporarily suspended customer shutoffs comes following a similar announcement from NV Energy.

"The LVVWD and Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) have implemented their readiness and response plans to help ensure continued water availability to our community. Southern Nevada’s state-of-the-art water distribution system can provide water under a number of emergency situations, including COVID19."

According to the release, Southern Nevada Water Authority's water treatment and delivery system consists of two advanced water treatment facilities capable of treating and delivering up to 900 million gallons of drinking water per day.

Even under extreme circumstances, provisions are in place to make water available from groundwater wells and/or through other operational strategies.

COVID19 is primarily transmitted person-to-person – there is no indication that transmission can occur via drinking water supplies, LVWWD notes.

According to LVWWD, Southern Nevada’s drinking water meet or surpass federal Safe Drinking Water Act standard and is treated using a combination of ozonation, filtration, and chlorination.

"Chlorination, which is used throughout Southern Nevada’s water distribution systems, is extremely effective at destroying viruses and microorganisms during the water treatment process and maintaining disinfection throughout the water system," LVWWD said.