LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In the Las Vegas Valley, we may be starting to see signs of the COVID-19 surge slowing down, but with thousands of test samples coming in each day, local lab techs say they are still stretched thin making sure Nevadans get their results quickly.
This, because they are also dealing with a labor shortage.
"During the surge especially, we were responsible for about 20% of testing in the state of Nevada, which was insane," said Jason Saylor, who does development and partnerships for MDX Labs. "Our scientists worked countless hours, seven days a week, 10, 12, sometimes 15 hours a day just to keep up."
MDX Labs has three valley roadside clinic locations, but they also operate contracts with Clark County School District, Clark County Detention Center and countless homeless organizations.
"Our scientists were working around the clock," said Cass Cates, operations manager, MDX Labs. "We were just bombarded with people. There were lines, crazy long lines."
Managers of the Henderson-based lab said in order to get ahead of any more COVID-19 surges, they are looking to hire.
"We need more scientists. We do need more employees, just so we can keep up. But also to stay ahead of the next demand, whatever that should be," said Saylor.
During the height of omicron, they even had to push back their soonest-expected results time by one day, due to the immense demand.
The CLIA-certified lab is unique in that they have proprietary rights to an oral rinse test called QuikSal, a non-invasive device, for use as a PCR test. Ingredients in QuikSal are said to cause the salivary glands to produce seven times the sample size.
Saylor said it, "is 99.999999, repeating, percent accurate."
The oral rinse method is quickly becoming a popular alternative to the invasive nasal swab, especially for kids and seniors.
MDX's tests are covered by insurance or Medicare, if you select that you've been exposed to COVID, and are said to also come with no out-of-pocket cost for uninsured people, as they bill the CARES Act.
To keep up with skyrocketing demand, they're looking to hire several new employees, but the qualifications are specific. "Biology degree, chemistry degree," explained Saylor. "For some of the higher positions, specific lab experience."
Cates said they aim to be "the community lab," and the lab is located on Sunset Way.
Saylor added, "We definitely pay at least industry wages, at least, slightly better. We offer benefits, and we offer a great working environment for our folks."
He said his employees take great pride in their service to the community during their time of need.
"It was an all-hands-on-deck effort," said Saylor.
Saylor said they "have the word out to medical colleges," in hopes that they'll them qualified candidates. Click here to learn more about MDX Labs.
