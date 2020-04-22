HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Shoppers say they have noticed an increase in used latex gloves and face masks on the ground in grocery store parking lots.
"I honestly think it's disgusting. People have no respect or any consideration for what's going on at all,” said shopper Tabitha Yglesia.
At Winco in Henderson, shoppers who just pulled into a parking spot opened their car door to find two used gloves on the ground.
"I'm wearing sandals, what if I accidentally step on a glove," said shopper Andreas Vargas.
While PPE is designed to protect people from contracting or transmitting coronavirus, Republic Services Community Relations Manager Jeremy Walter said they should be disposed of the right way.
"Maybe you're concern is bringing it in the car with you, if you have a little trash bag in the side pocket of your car door, just take those off and put them in there," said Walters.
He also said PPE should be thrown in the trash and not the recycling bin.
"A) because they are not recyclable and B) because of the potential germs that are left on there and creating challenges for our employees at our facilities," said Walter.
Since casinos and most businesses are closed, a lot of the waste Republic Services is seeing these days is coming from neighborhoods.
"We are seeing and uptick in some of the residential volume. People are spending a lot more time at home they're throwing more things away," Walters said.
With good weather and more people staying home, “quarantine spring cleaning” is underway, and some items are ending up in recycling bins instead of the trash.
"Bowling balls, sometimes people will throw stuff like old furniture, golf bags, old gaming consoles. A lot of interesting things that are coming through the recycling stream that don't belong there," Walters said.
For one thing, those items can seriously hurt people working on the lines inside the recycling center.
"Injuries are number one. Something big and heavy like a bowling ball has the potential to harm someone who is actually at the recycling center sorting through the right recyclables," said Walters.
Those items can also damage the machinery used to sort through recyclables.
When it comes to bulky items, anything more than six feet in length or heavier than fifty pounds is not allowed on bulk service day.
Walters says you can find your bulk service day on the Republic Services website or on the mobile app.
"If you really want to, you can always come to the transfer station and dispose of those materials at either the Henderson location or the North Las Vegas location. If you really want to, you can go out to the landfill as well," said Walters.
Bulk service day is every other week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.