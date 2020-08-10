LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Schools across the valley are preparing for distance learning and passing out thousands of Chromebooks to students.
On Monday, staff at Thurman White Middle School collected Chromebooks from rising freshman.
Once they were scanned, the Chromebooks were put into buckets where they will sit for a few days until they can be sanitized.
"We’re not sure what is on the Chromebook as they’re giving them to us so we’re just letting it sit. Whatever’s left on there, let it die off and then we’ll sanitize," said Technology Coach Brittany Wadas.
Then staff will reset it and prepare it for a new student.
"These ones are going to go into storage for right now. Just as we go through the shift of incoming students, these get recirculated until they can’t get recirculated anymore," said Wadas.
Unlike some Clark County School District Schools, Thurman White Middle School already has enough Chromebooks to give to incoming sixth graders. In December, the school bought about 600 more devices.
However, not every student that has a Chromebook has access to the internet. So far there are about 35 families at Thurman White who don't have WiFi at home. District-wide, more than 70,000 students can't connect.
As parents lined up their cars outside of the school Monday, Wadas asked each student, "Do you know if there’s any damage to the Chromebook?"
They're not all returned in the same condition.
"Most of it is going to be just a broken key that students like to pop off during the school year."
Sometimes, they're not returned at all.
"I would say we probably get 5 percent that don’t come back. Sometimes they get left on a bus or they get left at a park or the rec center. We just kind of take that hit," said Wadas.
This year, the school decided families will only have to pay half off the damage fee. 24/7 access to a Chromebook means 24/7 monitoring for some students.
"Unfortunately some of our middle school boys like to get curious," said Wadas.
Wadas said Thurman White Middle School has always purchased security program GoGuardian. This year, the district purchased it for all devices at all schools.
"If they do happen to get by some filtering system and they’re on a site that they shouldn’t be, we get a alerted."
Parents can set up alerts too. Wadas said behavioral specialists then work with the student to teach them the appropriate way to use a Chromebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.