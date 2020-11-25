LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of what many restaurant owners hoped would be a prosperous holiday week, Governor Steve Sisolak's latest COVID-19 restrictions have them making big cuts to their in-person dining volumes.
The owner of Todd's Unique Dining in Henderson said the new restrictions are resulting in serious consequences for their business in an already tough year.
"We've already lost November, and with this directive going until December 15, I've already lost most of my Christmas parties, so, I don't know what we're gonna do," said Todd Clore.
Under the statewide pause, restaurants like Clore's have to bring capacity down to 25%.
"We were anticipating doing numbers on 50%, and he waited until the last second to tell us," said Clore.
They also cannot seat parties larger than four people per table. This went into effect on Tuesday.
"And we had taken lots of reservations for 'sixes,' and then when it went to four. All of the sudden, my available tables were disappearing because we had to put them on two tables," said Clore.
He said he's unfortunately had several cancellations since the governor's announcement, as well.
"I normally have a party of 40 at the end of Thanksgiving night. That's my last party of the night, and they cancelled right away, and you know, that was a big chunk right there," said Clore.
To top it off, he said he ordered 225 turkeys back in October.
"We're sitting on all kinds of product that we were planning on selling 50% [capacity]," said Clore.
Another locally owned restaurant doesn't have the turkey problem, however, since they opted to close on the holiday.
Why? "Because of the restrictions that we have," said Nicola Linzi, co-owner of Spaghetto Italian Kitchen in Henderson.
Spaghetto is new. After opening seven months ago, they're working to stay afloat amid these restrictions.
"Even though there's space in the restaurant," said Linzi. "But people are scared, and people are concerned. So probably they don't go out that much."
But because of the extra space their restaurant provides, Linzi said the four person-per-table restriction doesn't hit them as hard.
"I can play a little bit more with my space, and have tables, but you're still seating 25%," said Linzi. "We just need hope for a better future."
Both owners said they hope residents will support local this holiday season.
"You have to eat, so go spend the money where it is on the small mom-and-pop restaurants," said Clore.
Both restaurants are offering both take-out and dine-in.
