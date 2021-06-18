LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Equality Center is back open to the public, just in time for summer vacation for youth.
"We provide a safe space socially and mentally," Chris Davin said.
The pandemic has created plenty of unique social, emotional and economic challenges for LGBTQIA+ youth in the valley and nationwide.
A study from the Trevor Project shows, during the pandemic, 55% of youth report increased anxiety. About 53% reported depression. One in four did not have access to mental health resources.
Another report from the Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth shows family financial and housing instability also took a toll.
"Some teens come from families that cannot afford internet usage. We have teens that might be living in abusive situations, or parents that are not accepting," said Chris Davin of the Henderson Equality Center.
The center offers counseling, therapy, and other programs, and other events for Pride Month. For all information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.