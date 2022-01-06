LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The line backed up around the corner at Vesper Specialty Pharmacy on Eastern Avenue on Thursday with people hopeful that a batch of 1,000 at-home COVID-19 tests would arrive at the small pharmacy by the expected 1 p.m. time.
"We're just trying to get some to have at home,” Jake Smith, who picked up a test at Vesper, said. “They're so hard to find and you never know when you're going to need them."
The tests shipped overnight arrived in time.
"We’ve been looking everywhere,” pharmacist Dr. Josh Koroghli said. “Every distributer we know. We’ve reached out to every friend I have in the U.S. I found a distributer in New York that was willing to share with us."
The pharmacy is limiting purchases to only two boxes, and it comes with costs higher than just a few weeks ago.
"These distributors are not even able to make them. We're paying an arm and a leg to get them here not including the shipping,” Koroghli said. “They are a little more expense, but we assure we’re not trying to make money off anyone. We can barely get them."
Koroghli expects several hundred more Friday.
Heading into the end of the work week there are less open free COVID testing sites. There is no mass vaccination site, which is moving to Sam Boyd Stadium on Sunday and none of the three College of Southern Nevada locations are open Friday and Saturday. However, there are still 15 Southern Nevada Health District sites open Friday, according to the SNHD website. Saturday there are only three.
"It’s certainly putting us to our test,” President and CEO of MDX Labs Dan Briggs said. “As these sites go down to transfer to a new location we are expecting to see an overflow coming towards us particularly on Friday."
MDX has three pop up COVID-19 testing sites open seven days a week. A month ago they were administering between 30 to 50 tests per day. This week Briggs said they have given about 500 tests per day at every site.
Wednesday more than 1,500 tests were given. There are no out of pocket costs and results are given in 48 hours.
"It’s certainly stretched us to our max. We brought in more people and brought in more tests just to make sure everyone in the community that needs it gets it, but it’s certainly overwhelming for everyone right now."
Briggs said in previous weeks Saturday and Sunday has not been as busy at their sites.
