LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nurses, support staff and their family members gathered outside St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus to demand more PPE and safer working conditions.
The picket grew to around 300 people. Nurses cited unsafe nursing ratios, repeat exposure to COVID-19 due to a lack of appropriate PPE, forced overtime and missed breaks and lunches as the reason of their picket.
“We have unsafe patient to nurse ratio’s right now," said St. Rose Dominican ICU nurse Celia Nieto. "I’ve been affected by the physical stress, the emotional toll it’s taking. I’ve been unable to give the highest quality of care but I know I can give because of the demands of those unsafe ratios.”
“Reusing PPE that is meant to be single use PPE is not adequate," said St. Rose ICU nurse Zachary Pritchett. "Asking us to use one mask over and over again when that mask is meant to be used for one patient encounter is not adequate.”
FOX5 reached out to the hospital for an interview. It sent the following statement:
"These are unprecedented times in healthcare and we are thankful to be working with the dedicated health care professionals at Siena. Safely providing care is our top priority. We are confident we have the people, equipment, and resources to safely care for all of our patients, including COVID-19 patients.
"We continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation and adapt our services and operations as needed, sometimes on a daily basis. Nurses working additional shifts and in critical care areas are compensated with Incentive Pay. We also continue to work with Traveling Nurse agencies to secure available staffing resources to safely cover shifts as needed.
“This is a challenge facing hospitals around the state and the country. We are working across our organization, with community partners, and with local and state health officials to identify additional staffing resources.
"We provide appropriate PPE to every staff member working in our hospitals and have gone to great lengths to ensure we have adequate supplies for all of our staff and clinicians. We continue to follow CDC guidance and guidance from state health agencies to safely protect health care professionals across our entire organization."
Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.