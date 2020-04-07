LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Las Vegas Valley residents finding new and creative ways to celebrate Easter amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Las Vegas Valley eatery wants to help with food.
While its physical restaurants are closed due to COVID-19, Henderson's Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared at The Gramercy will continue to serve "traditional Easter holiday tamales" by offering curbside pickup.
The eateries will offer one dozen green chili verde chicken tamales or chili Colorado pork tamales for $30 per dozen, according to a news release.
“Traditions should be kept alive regardless of the pandemic,” said Kitchen Table executive chef and owner Javier Chavez. “With Easter egg hunts and church services being canceled, I want to be able to bring a sense of joy to the kitchen table for my loyal patrons with affordable, family-friendly options.”
Both locations are offering curbside pickup on Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Management will coordinate staggered curbside delivery times to avoid traffic, according to the release.
Orders are accepted Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling 702-461-4115 or by e-mailing pr@avaroseagency.com. Payment will be collected Wednesday-Friday by calling each respective location directly at 702-982-8218 (Kitchen Table Squared) or 702-478-4782 (Kitchen Table).
