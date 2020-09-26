LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A valley church will welcome back some members of its congregation for the first time since the shutdown.
Canyon Ridge Christian Church made plans to welcome back members in groups of 50 spread out across its campus, however, the pastor is hoping more will walk through the doors if Governor Sisolak gives the greenlight.
"We feel like it's very much time for people to be back together,” said lead pastor, Drew Moore. "We have multiple places around our campus where we can safely gather in groups of 50. So we'll do multiple gatherings."
On Friday, Governor Sisolak announced he would be rolling back some restrictions on gatherings and capacity limits. With a congregation of more than 6,000, Moore is hoping he welcome back much more than 50 people.
“A percentage of the room would be so helpful to us,” said Moore. “For example, we could gather at 20 percent in a very large room and have up to 5 or 600 safely socially distanced without putting them in harm's way."
Moore took his teachings virtual for the pandemic. He said the decision to bring back members of the church wasn’t made lightly. He put up a reservation system online so members can register on a first come first come first served basis. All of the spots have been filled.
Canyon Ridge will enforce social distancing, masks will be mandatory, and services will be spaced out to allow staff time to clean.
"Obviously we value being together to encourage one another and celebrate what we believe, but we also knew considering and protecting our community was really important," said Moore.
Moore also added five additional service times over the weekend to allow for more in-person services.
"One of the hardest things about quarantine and all the things we've been going through is the isolation factor. All these challenges that people normally go through, some of the ways we mitigate those is by encouraging one another, speaking truth to one another, and that's been lacking in people's lives. It can be delivered virtually, but it's better in person,” said Moore.
