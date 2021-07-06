LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley barbershop owner is helping the Black community access the COVID-19 vaccine by offering shots at his own shops.
Fade'Em All Barbershop owner Robert Taylor, also known as "Twixx," has helped launched vaccine clinics at his locations in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District.
"To me, the barbershop is the staple of the community," Taylor said. "What better place to have the vaccine at, than the barbershop."
Taylor also contracted COVID-19, and said he hopes to help others avoid hospitalization and a loss of income.
President Joe Biden called on barbershops to help boost vaccinations in the Black community. In Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District, 29% of Black Americans have gotten at least one vaccine and have the lowest participation rate among all tracked demographics.
The latest data also shows that Black Americans in Clark County have the second highest rate of hospitalizations, compared to other demographics.
Taylor will hold another vaccination clinic soon at one of his locations.
