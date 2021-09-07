LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Pandemic Unemployment Assistance group on Facebook is helping gig workers pivot to a monumental task, finding jobs or gigs, after their unemployment funds have ended.
Congress opted not to renew the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for millions of gig workers, which served as a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Nevadans for the past 18 months.
"We can't just let leadership and DETR and [Governor Steve] Sisolak and everybody 'flip a switch' and be like, 'Okay, everybody go back to work,' because that's not how it's going to work," said Amber Hansen, who founded the group. "We've got age discrimination going on. We've got people that are overqualified."
Hansen worked with lawmakers and court-appointed attorneys during the class-action lawsuit against Nevada's unemployment agency, helping identify challenges for hundreds of thousands to receive their funds. The suit had several victories in court.
The Facebook group will continue to help claimants with appeals, backlogged claims and other challenges, but is also pivoting to help thousands find jobs and crowdsource ideas.
"We would like to transition this group as a continued support for Nevada gig workers, not just with unemployment, but just everyday things and anything that pertains to their professions," Hansen said.
More than 126,000 Nevadans were on unemployment last week. The Governor's Office of Economic Development estimates that 50,000 jobs will not return to Southern Nevada.
With lifelines ending, Hansen believes there needs to be more retraining and social services resources available for struggling Nevadans.
From childcare, eviction aid, to employment programs, phone lines for services for the unemployed are swamped across Southern Nevada.
"The phone rings off the hook. You can't get an answer. It's tough. We have to do better than just providing those 'run of the mill' resources," she said, hoping employers and governments can get creative with hiring, social media postings, video tips for accessing services, or more aggressive outreach programs for job placement.
Hansen has started posting job opportunities and education and training resources. Interested employers can email her at becomingamberlv@gmail.com for job postings. She asks to include job descriptions, websites and details of employment for applicants.
