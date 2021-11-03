LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There is a big demand for truck drivers across the United States. The American Trucking Associations says the U.S. is short 80,000 drivers in 2021 and expected to be short 130,000 by 2030. That shortage has left many truck driving companies begging for drivers and willing to pay to get them.
“I have a company that came to me yesterday in my Phoenix campus and has $80,000 a year salary with guaranteed weekly home time,” said Sean Williams, president and CEO of Southwest Truck Driver Training in North Las Vegas.
With exploding salaries, FOX5 wanted to find out what it would take to become a truck driver and visited Williams’ North Las Vegas school.
He said someone can get their class-A CDL license after a four-week course. That includes two weeks of classroom instruction and two weeks of driving instruction, with weekend and night courses available too. New students will need to pass a physical and need a clean driving record, clear of recent DUIs or felonies.
“It’s all case by case and we don’t want to put anybody in school we can’t get a job for. So, it would be important that we have that honest conversation,” said Williams.
Williams also said the lifestyle isn’t for everyone, and the school makes sure people are a right fit for the job before enrollment.
Williams said his school costs between $5,000 and $7,000. Some schools that don’t offer as many services can be cheaper, but Williams said many companies pay sign-on bonuses and will even reimburse students all of the costs of attending driving school, as a way to entice a student to sign on with a specific company.
“No kids, no wife, I’m hitting the road. I’m going for it,” said truck driving student Chris Gordon.
Gordon said he left a good paying construction job to be a truck driver, because he doesn’t want to work for anyone but himself. He has goals of becoming an owner operator with some lofty financial goals.
“My own company, hitting that road, making nothing under a quarter of a million dollars! Hey, I’m on it,” said Gordon.
Gordon said he went online and was able to find some grant money to pay for nearly all of his enrollment costs.
Williams said the national average for women in trucking is around eight percent. He says he’s seeing enrollment of women higher than the national average at his schools, but isn’t exactly sure of the reason why. He does say some women like female instructors, which creates more demand for them.
“A new female that’s going to train students can make $80,000 or $100,000 in the second year of the industry,” said Williams.
Williams said those under 21 may find it harder to find jobs because of rules that do not allow someone under 21 to drive a commercial truck across state lines. Also keep in mind some companies will not hire people with less than two years of driving experience. Williams said that typically is coming from insurance companies of truck driving businesses.
