LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Conventions canceled, events put on pause: Las Vegas businesses that rely on visitors are trying to adapt to a new normal.
Elevation 3D is used to working for some of the biggest shows in town, including CES.
“Probably one of the busier Springs coming up, the trade show business was booming, especially in Las Vegas,” senior account executive Brandon Sipe said. “So when that shut down, it took us aback. We’re looking for a way to keep our workers working and help out other businesses.”
No business on the Strip means the company had to shift its focus.
“As we were watching what's going on in the country, understanding that temporary medical structures would be needed, we offer temporary structures. That's what exhibits are,” Sipe said. “We have a large inventory here. We understood that we could adapt what we had for a traditional trade show to a temporary medical room.”
The rooms are just like the ones already in use in New York City.
“We’re watching the Javits center in New York, and they're doing it in New Orleans, other places,” Sipe said.
From temporary hospital rooms to barriers for grocery stores, everything is made with the same materials, making it easier to customize.
“It’s quick to set up,” Sipe said. “The sizing can be adapted to any facility space. We have about 2,500 panels right here in Las Vegas of this lightweight system material. We can install something the same day that's ordered.”
Elevation 3D is already fulfilling orders from Connecticut. Stores and gas stations asked for something to protect their employees and customers.
“What we're doing is currently working on some plexi-glass table top displays that can sit on the counter,” Sipe said. “You can still pass money, use credit card machines.”
In Las Vegas, the business has reached out to the national guard along with others on the front lines, “the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hospitals, churches.”
They said if it comes to it and hospitals are too crowded, just tell them where to build.
“Just trying to get ears on the ground to see who is going to need this as it pops up,” Sipe said.
Anticipating an influx, Clark County approved a dozen locations that could house coronavirus patients, who do not need to be hospitalized. Those include hotels, motels, convention spaces and warehouses, adding up to 1,000 beds.
The Southern Nevada Health District announced it will spearhead an additional temporary site for COVID-10 patients.
