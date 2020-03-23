LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said the compliance team visited 113 businesses since all that were deemed nonessential were ordered by Gov. Steve Sisolak to close down by midnight Friday.
In a media release, police said the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Special Investigation Section served 36 warning letters, seven suspensions and four citations to nonessential businesses in the area that were not complying with the Declaration of Emergency order.
The seven suspensions resulted in forced shutdowns of businesses that wouldn't voluntarily close, police said.
Police asked anyone questioning if a business is essential or nonessential to refer to the listing by the Nevada Health Response. Anyone who wishes to report a non-complaint business is asked to call the non-emergency 3-1-1 line.
The City of Las Vegas on Monday said it would pursue action against non-compliant nonessential businesses under the state's public nuisance statute.
In a short statement, city spokesperson Jace Radke said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers will enforce the closures of businesses deemed nonessential, established in a Clark County Commission meeting late Friday night.
The City Attorney's Office will then pursue a criminal complaint or civil complaint based on the statute. The criminal option would result in a misdemeanor, while the civil option would secure a temporary restraining order to closre the business more quickly, Radke said.
In addition to this, Radke said the city is taking additional measures
- A 60-day grace period for business license renewals with due dates of March 1 or April 1
- Options to close general or privileged licenses and no cost to reinstate them
- A liquor license option to pay a reduced fee during the temporary closure
- A gaming license option to pay a reduced fee during the temporary closure
- An ongoing acceptance of applications during this time
(1) comment
Wouldn't it just make more sense to give people options? stricter rules during a crisis? why the rush to nuke everything? Which linear exponential math nut has gotten to these politicians? Public see like a .006 death rate and then tries to rationalize the over-reach which has demanded they self imprison and kiss their work and businesses good bye. WHY? because Steve Sisolak says so? What happened to due process? privacy or anything for that matter? The Fed now is saying we could be looking at 30% unemployment and a 50% drop of GDP. If that happens because of this nonsense the living will envy the 12 people who end up dying here from the Chinese Virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.