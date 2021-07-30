LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People returning to work in Las Vegas have a new qualification to consider, their vaccination status.
Conventions are vital to the Las Vegas's economy and some are requiring those that work their events to be fully vaccinated.
Aubrie Jones owns HADCO Staffing Solutions in Henderson, a hiring agency that helps place temporary workers for conventions, meetings and shows. Jones said in May, business started booming again.
“I think everybody in the meetings and event space is just like oh my gosh cause it just literally went from zero to like a thousand overnight and everyone is kind of slammed beyond belief which is encouraging for our city and our industry," Jones said.
They place between 200 and 450 workers depending on the scale of the event.
Vaccination status is becoming a topic for discussion among temporary workers.
“Just recently there’s been a client that we have a show next week that they’re requiring every single attendee, every vendor, partner and staff person to be vaccinated, so we’ve had to do some extra diligence on that side," Jones said.
The agency does not require any of their workers to be vaccinated. Some have questioned whether this will be a main requirement in the future.
“And they have asked questions like do you foresee this being a requirement? And I honestly think it probably will go more that way than the other and so I do know even just two staff decided to go out and get vaccinated because they want to work," Jones said.
Jones said conventions are dealing with how to anticipate attendance and whether they should overstaff or understaff. The good news is that none of the major events have canceled.
“Two days ago we got another email that they’re going to be requiring everyone to be vaccinated to attend their shows so I think it’s going to change a lot over the next couple of months and depending on what happens with the Delta variant," Jones said.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said there are approximately 30 conventions scheduled at the Las Vegas Convention Center this year with more than 5,000 people expected. So far none have canceled.
