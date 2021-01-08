LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For many Nevada businesses hit-hard by the pandemic, scaling up operations in the next several months will be critical to keeping their doors open.
That's why some local innovators are hoping to fill a need by ensuring health and safety while boosting consumer confidence: Las Vegas-based eConnect's eClear automation is a contactless entryway experience that could catch on as soon as the vaccine gets rolled out.
You may have experienced those standalone entryway devices that use thermal screening to ensure you don't have a fever, but have you ever considered that those same machines could also be used to screen your vaccine status?
"Depending on the policy of any facility, if they require a vaccine, all someone would have to do is either pull up their card -- their vaccine card. This machine can check it, and verify right away if their vaccine is up to date," said Las Vegas native Dave McCormick, Director of Marketing at eConnect.
Once vaccinations are rolled out, the tech innovators are planning on introducing a software update for their eClear automation customers, which includes a vaccine screening. In doing so, they hope to be a presence at public gathering entryways across various industries.
The screen process works with code scanning software, McCormick says.
"So just like an ID code that you can scan with your phone -- like a QR tag -- these cameras have the ability to scan a QR code," said McCormick.
You might be familiar with QR codes as the black and white freckled squares you hover a smartphone camera lens over in order to pull up a menu in restaurants nowadays.
"What we do know is that the D.O.D. is going to issue a card to every person who received the vaccine. There's also going to be a digital record from the state. And that should be accessible, ya know, for computer software companies to pull that information,” said McCormick.
McCormick said his company's eClear software -- with the vaccination screening update -- could be a game-changer for tourism on the Las Vegas Strip.
"A lot of people are concerned, I mean, a lot of the people that visit casinos are maybe up there in age, so they may want a certain area, that they know everyone that's working in the casino and everyone that's in that area, has a vaccine. We don't know, this is all very new territory for us,” said McCormick.
McCormick said by digitizing the entire pre-screening and contact tracing processes, eConnect can ensure the well-being of staff and customers, not just in casinos, but in assisted living facilities, churches and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.