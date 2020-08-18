LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Clark County School District teachers prepare to start teaching online next week, some are concerned about their student’s privacy.
Not all students will be able to join live class sessions. If their parents are working they might tune in later. That means teachers will have to record their classes to post online.
"I totally understand Dr. Jara wanting to record the sessions for the flexibility of the families ... But I also feel like we’re walking a tightrope between with how much we can record legally and how much can we provide the families?" said National Education Association of Southern Nevada President Vicki Kreidel.
She wants CCSD teachers to be able to provide flexibility to families while keeping students safe online.
Kreidel also teachers second grade. She said she is worried recording students could violate Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and could open up the district or individual teachers to lawsuits.
"I’ve had some teachers come to me and say that they’re administrators, not my own, my own did not ask this, but they told them they wanted to put the information session that we’re doing on the school website. And this seems problematic to me."
The information session is like a virtual meet-and-greet for students, parents and teachers.
"We don’t want someone to go to a school website click on a link and be able to see our children. We’re very protective of their privacy. I mean there are people who don’t ever put their child’s picture on social media for that reason," said Kreidel.
Kreidel said she’s been playing around with Google Meet all week to find a way to avoid recording her student’s faces during live classes.
"If I pin myself so you can only see me and not my students during the recording and then I can stop the recording before the students start interacting with me," she said.
However, tarting and stopping a recording could be disruptive to the class, chop up the lesson and it means some students will miss out on group discussions.
A spokesperson with the Nevada Department of Education said teachers should look to their principals for guidance, but Kreidel said not all principals know the answers because they wait on information from the district.
"I’m very lucky at Lomie Heard we have an amazing administrator and she communicates a lot ... But if you don’t have an administrator that communicates that way then it can feel like you don’t have much information at all," she said.
Keidel said she and other teachers want some sort of official document that will allow them to record students.
FOX5 reached out to CCSD Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson said they needed more time to get answers about privacy concerns.
