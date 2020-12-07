Virus Outbreak Vegas Pressure

People walk along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. As the coronavirus surges to record levels in Nevada, the governor has implored residents to stay home. But Democrat Steve Sisolak has also encouraged out-of-state visitors, the lifeblood of Nevada's limping economy, to come to his state and spend money in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Strip is nearing the top of the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration's list of zip codes with the highest complaints for noncompliance with COVID-19 health directives. 

The state's Division of Industrial Relations on Monday released a weekly report showing that the 89109 zip code has had 235 noncompliance complaints filed with Nevada OSHA since the beginning of the pandemic. The 89502 zip code in Reno has had the most complaints at 304. 

As of Dec. 2, the agency received 5,512 noncompliance complaints from employees or the public. Of those complaints, 29% were about a general retail business and 17% about restaurants and bars. 

For the week starting Nov. 30, the agency conducted 117 initial visits and found 89.5% compliance statewide. Of 116 follow-up visits conducted last week, OSHA found 100% compliance statewide. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.