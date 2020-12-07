LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Strip is nearing the top of the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration's list of zip codes with the highest complaints for noncompliance with COVID-19 health directives.
The state's Division of Industrial Relations on Monday released a weekly report showing that the 89109 zip code has had 235 noncompliance complaints filed with Nevada OSHA since the beginning of the pandemic. The 89502 zip code in Reno has had the most complaints at 304.
As of Dec. 2, the agency received 5,512 noncompliance complaints from employees or the public. Of those complaints, 29% were about a general retail business and 17% about restaurants and bars.
For the week starting Nov. 30, the agency conducted 117 initial visits and found 89.5% compliance statewide. Of 116 follow-up visits conducted last week, OSHA found 100% compliance statewide.
