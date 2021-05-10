LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is famous for their pools, especially as temperatures rise. But during the pandemic, Strip compliance officers would often ask people to wear their masks by the pool.
However, if you've been to any of the pools on the Strip in recent days, you may have seen far fewer pool patrons wearing masks.
Strip resorts are telling guests that if they're fully vaccinated, they don't need to worry about masking up when lounging poolside.
At The Mirage, an MGM property, there is a new poolside sign that reads, "Pursuant to CDC guidance, fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks while seated in their lounge chairs.”
Meanwhile at Harrah's, a Caesars Entertainment property, a new poolside sign reads, "Fully vaccinated patrons may also remove their masks while seated in a chair, daybed or cabana.”
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Wynn and Encore also confirmed that they've updated their guidelines to match the current direction from the governor for mask compliance.
Last week, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updated the state's mask mandate to align with CDC guidance that says fully vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors, around other households.
But how can they know if someone's vaccinated or not? In FOX5's correspondence Monday with various communications professionals from Wynn, MGM, Caesars and Station Casinos, all representatives declined to respond on how, or if, the resorts plan to monitor pool guests for vaccine status.
A state official with the governor's office also avoided answering that specific question, instead pointing to the updated guidelines for mask-wearing.
However, one county official told FOX5 last week that the question of monitoring vaccination statuses is something she and her colleagues are working on.
"We're waiting for some answers from the CDC on what that looks like, and when we get some direction or some guidance for businesses, we'll be able to share that," said Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
On Monday at pools at The Mirage, Harrah's and Wynn, the vast majority of poolside patrons were not wearing masks.
We spoke with several guests exiting the pool areas at the MGM and Caesars properties, and they each confirmed that proof of vaccination was never asked of them during their time at the pools.
Masks are still required for all patrons in all public indoor areas in resorts across the Strip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.