LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County’s new plan for local control over COVID-19 restrictions once they are handed over from the state includes big changes for local strip clubs.
On May 1, strip clubs in the Las Vegas Valley will be much closer to the way they were before the pandemic.
The biggest news on Tuesday for many adult performers was that they will have to be vaccinated or get a weekly COVID-19 test if they want to be within three feet of customers.
"Ginger," who has been a dancer for nearly a decade, came back to Palomino Club in North Las Vegas about a month ago.
"There was no work for so long and then there was no [Pandemic Unemployment Assistance] and that was very difficult. I know myself, I went and found a place at a telemarketing place," she said.
With current regulations, she said it's still hard to make ends meet.
"We are on stage and we are fully clothed and masked, and no one can sit on the stage, and it is a different kind of experience," she said. "The pandemic has been really difficult on us, for whatever reason our particular industry was kind of singled out."
Adam Gentile, the owner and operator of the club, said after being shut down for months, they reopened under bar regulations as a G-string or go-go bar, so the employees could make money.
He said the changes expected on May 1, including 80% capacity, will mean more money for the entertainers and staff.
"I think that there’s a lot of people that have been waiting for over a year now to live the lives that they took for granted before. I think they are going to appreciate it now," Gentile.
Entertainers can once again physically interact with the public, if the entertainer gets vaccinated against COVID-19 or takes weekly PCR tests. The owner said it’s more bookkeeping, but he'll do what is required to completely reopen, though he expects some pushback from dancers.
"By definition, they tend to be a rebellious bunch, they tend to value their freedoms. I think that any government that says you can’t work at this job that you were a year ago without some type of paperwork sounds a little creepy to them," he said. "And it sounds creepy to a lot of us."
The regulations don’t bother Ginger, who is fully vaccinated and ready for more customers to return.
"I think they are going to be quite excited because we’ve been pent up inside for quite some time," she said.
Nevada's face mask mandate will still in place, including at adult venues.
The county’s reopening plan right now is tentative and still needs approval from the state.
