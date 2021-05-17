LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced a handful of pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites on Monday, including a Las Vegas strip club.
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club at 6007 Dean Martin Drive is among the sites offering COVID-19 vaccinations this week. Hustler Club will offer vaccinations on Friday, May 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in partnership with SNHD.
Additional SNHD vaccine clinic sites can be found online.
Other outreach sites include:
- Friday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Searchlight Community Center, 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, NV 89046
- Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Omar Haikal Islamic Academy, 485 E. Eldorado Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89123
- Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Bob Price Community Center, 2050 Bonnie Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89156
- Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Clark County Fire Department Station 38 (Drive-thru), 1755 Silver Hawk Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123
- Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Africa Day 2021 Las Vegas Celebration – Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, 8101 W. Mountains Edge Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89178 (COVID-19 vaccines and testing will be available.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.