LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas strip club is once again hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
According to a news release, Larry Flynt's Hustler Club will host a pre-Christmas drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The release notes that the club is partnering with Immunize Nevada to offer the first and second dose of both Pfizer & Moderna, J&J (which patients could also opt in to get as a booster shot). The site will also provide Pfizer & Moderna boosters.
Regular-dose flu vaccines, and high-dose vaccines for ages 65+ will also be available, the release says.
“With the Omicron variant on the rise and an influx in holiday travel, we felt it was necessary to launch a second vaccination campaign at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas,” said Jason Mohney, Founder of GoBEST: the entertainment, solutions and technologies company. “With the club being conveniently located just off the I-15 near the Las Vegas Strip, we hope to appeal to tourists and locals alike, including the club’s entertainers and staff.”
According to the release, those who show proof of being fully vaccinated and having received at least one booster vaccine will receive a $200 gift card for GoBest Bundles and dinner for 2 at Terrace Mediterranean, both redeemable during a future visit.
The club will be hosting the clinic in a drive through format located in the venues’ porte cochere. The clinic is open to those 21+.
Hustler Club is located at 6007 Dean Martin Drive.
(1) comment
Wat! No free lap dances with every jab?
