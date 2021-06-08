LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas strip club is boasting a 100% vaccination rate after hosting a viral vaccination event.
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club announced 100% of its staff and entertainers are fully vaccinated. The announcement comes after the venue hosted a pop-up vaccine event in May.
“Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas is proud to be the first gentlemen’s club in the world to achieve 100% vaccination levels among our staff and entertainers,” club manager Jason Mohney said. “We are thrilled to be returning to business as usual and we look forward to welcoming our loyal patrons back to Las Vegas as we begin to roll out a roster of exciting Summer-long programming.”
Strip clubs were given the OK to reopen on May 1 under Clark County's COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
