LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A casino worker on the Las Vegas Strip is among those who have won money as part of the Vax Nevada Days initiative.
According to the Cosmopolitan, Jennifer Yturralde was the grand prize winner at Thursday's Vax Nevada Days drawing, receiving a $50,000 reward.
Yturralde is a table games pit supervisor at the Cosmopolitan.
The property said Yturralde was "overwhelmed" to learn she was the recipient of the grand prize.
“Shout out to The Cosmopolitan. They have gone above and beyond to administer vaccines and we sincerely appreciate what you’ve done," Gov. Sisolak said at Thursday's press conference.
