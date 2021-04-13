LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas start-up created an app for the public to discover local small businesses in the Las Vegas Valley.
The app is called Nirmy, and it shows small businesses that are close to you. It’s especially aimed at finding stores or restaurants that aren’t in visible spots.
"We're focusing on small businesses, because they're in need the most,” Nirmy CEO Mick Riego said. “We're offering it at no expense so marketing will be the least of the worries of small business owners."
Riego said the app is especially important during the pandemic as businesses are looking to bounce back.
A few dozen businesses are on the new app already.
Lifestyle Audio Video Interiors in Summerlin is one of the businesses on the app. Managing partner Greg Mahoney said it will help more with exposure than other apps if people continue to download it.
“If someone [is in the area] and they type in audio or video our shops going to come up and there’s going to be a graphic presentation about what the shop does and all the information about the shop,” Mahoney said.
"Functionally, Nirmy acts like X-ray vison for you, because the minute you launch it immediately finds businesses that aren't visible to you in plain sight," Riego said.
This isn’t the only new local app that’s been created to support small businesses. In March, FOX5 reported on Loco Las Vegas, which is an app designed to eliminate third-party delivery services.
"It brings the power back to the restaurants, and the person who orders from us is not going to be paying a $12 service fee on top of a delivery fee and tips," Juicebox LV owner Aaron Bradley said.
More restaurants have continued to sign up since March. There are about 80 restaurants that have agreed to join the new app, which is expected to launch this spring.
In the future, Riego said he hopes Nirmy will expand beyond just Las Vegas. Any brick and mortar store can sign up for the Nirmy app, and it is also free for consumers.
