LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An app to find scarce goods including toilet paper was created in Las Vegas. The brains behind it are two young professionals who run a start-up together.
The TP Finder app is now being used by hundreds of thousands of people, across the country.
“Basically, we started developing apps together five years ago,” Nick Bembenek said.
A few years ago, Bembenek teamed up with Andrew Burnett to launch the start-up Deep Space Program.
“Since then, in terms of branding products, we’ve probably done 60-plus in the last four years,” Bembenek said.
Specializing in product and software design, they have built apps and brands for valley businesses. Coronavirus put some of their projects on hold.
That’s when Burnett got an idea.
“I was like should we go through with it? And he was like let’s go, we can get it done in two days,” Bembenek recalled.
It ended up taking them five days to create an app that could help users find that elusive pack of toilet paper.
“So we took our backgrounds, Andrew’s in technology, mine in design and branding and quickly mashed them together,” Bembenek said. “It was just kind of an easy way for us to give back on something we know how to do.”
The TP Finder launched at the start of April. Less than two weeks later, it had more than 100,000 users across the country.
“Las Vegas, San Diego, L.A., a lot on the West Coast, New York, Philly, D.C.,” Bembenek listed some of cities where TP Finder is used.
He said the app was fairly simple to build, but launching it was still a gamble.
“To say this is rolling the dice would be an understatement,” he said. “Every time we do something we push an update and just hope everything is going to be okay. We average 4-6 months on launching a product that we like or feel comfortable with. This took 4-6 days.”
One month in, they are adding other hard-to-find items including hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and sprays and paper towels.
They’ve even gotten hundreds of requests to include frozen pizza, yeast and hair dye in the maps.
Until business is back, they’re devoting about half of their time to fine-tuning this app.
“There’s something about times like this, where people end up having this amazing surge of humanity and want to help each other and we find that TP finder is a product of that.”
Terrible Herbst has partnered with TP Finder, including it at 200 gas stations around the Las Vegas valley and updating it with their inventory.”
“Terrible’s has been in SNV since 1959 and we are here for you now. We are very pleased to have partnered with TP Finder to support our community find the essential products they need, such as toilet paper.
We view that the TP Finder crowd-sourcing platform gives the community exact locations on where to find toilet paper, which minimizes individuals from having to visit multiple stores during their search, therefore lowering time in retail stores and possible exposure to the Coronavirus.
We are happy to spread the word about TP Finder and hopeful the community will utilize this amazing tool.”
Bryan C. Breeden
Vice President of Marketing
Terrible Herbst Inc.
