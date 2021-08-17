LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple Las Vegas sports teams are keeping current COVID-19 vaccination policies for now in the wake of Gov. Steve Sisolak's announcement regarding large events.
Gov. Sisolak announced Monday night that large gatherings have two options for masks and vaccination policies: a venue can require masks for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status; or a venue can require vaccinations for all attendees, and the attendees will not have to wear a mask.
Following the announcement, the Raiders announced it would require proof of vaccination for all home games at Allegiant Stadium.
The Golden Knights said they are aware of the new guidelines and would consult with local health officials and the National Hockey League on possible policies.
We are aware of the recent announcements from the Governor regarding large venues and possible vaccination requirements. We will continue to follow the applicable guidance and recommendations from state and local health officials, the National Hockey League and the CDC. If any adjustments are made to our existing fan policies, we will communicate those changes once confirmed. -- Golden Knights organization
The Las Vegas Aces said they would not change their policies at this time, including Tuesday's home game. They noted that the next home game isn't until Sept. 2.
The Aces have no plans to change their policy at this time—All fans must remain masked throughout the game, unless eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. After tonight's home game against Washington at 7 pm at Michelob ULTRA Arena, we go on the road, and do not have another home game until September 2. -- Las Vegas Aces
UNLV Athletics said it would continue with its current mask policy, but is reviewing the current policy.
We’re aware of the Governor’s updated guidance on large indoor events, and we remain committed to keeping our university community and guests safe and healthy when they visit our campuses and sports venues. This includes a current requirement for all individuals, regardless of vaccine status, to wear a face covering inside any structure operated by UNLV or at any university-hosted indoor event.
We’re currently reviewing the updated guidance as it pertains to large events this fall, and we’ll communicate any updates to our current requirements if adjustments are made. All relevant updates will also be posted to UNLV’s COVID-19 resources page: https://www.unlv.edu/coronavirus -- UNLV Athletics
The Las Vegas Aviators said things would remain "status quo" at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Las Vegas Lights FC noted that they are not subject to any mask mandates since games are held in an outdoor venue.
UFC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.
