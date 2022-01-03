LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Still need a COVID-19 test? A Las Vegas pharmacy is stocked with supply to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Beginning Jan. 3, patients will be able to order at-home tests from Vesper Specialty Pharmacy.
In order to secure one, the public is asked to call (702)333-4377 or arrive in person. According to the pharmacy, tests will be available "on a continual basis as supplies allows."
"We are working round the clock to help the Las Vegas Valley combat COVID-19 and its variants the best way possible by providing booster shots and COVID-19 take home tests available to the public,” Pharmacist Dr. Joshua Koroghli said. “We want to have as much resources available immediately to everyone and especially to those whom are most vulnerable and most at risk of suffering from COVID-19.”
The "tests" are RIGGED, they are all positive. Wake up people. Its all B.S.
