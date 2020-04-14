LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- These are tough times for people in the hospitality and entertainment industry in Las Vegas.
For Lorena Peril, lead singer at Fantasy at Luxor, she said not being on stage since mid-March has been driving her crazy. Peril, who describes herself as a fireball with plenty of energy, needed an outlet to let off steam.
Two weeks ago, she started dancing on the street in front of her house. Her neighbors joined in and before she knew she was as singing as well.
Seeing the smiles on their neighbors faces the couple decided to do more, she said. They are taking the impromptu show on the road.
They are already booked to to entertain in communities and retirement homes all while maintaining social distancing and all for nothing more than a smile.
If you’d like to contact Ray and Lorena to come out to your community, email lorayjon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.