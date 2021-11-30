LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Seniors are the latest group of Americans to be hit by supply chain-led shortages, and one group of providers in the Las Vegas Valley says it's been a monumental task to get a walker or a wheelchair.
"We are experiencing shortages of walkers, canes, crutches and hospital beds," said Dr. David Mafie of Accelerated Home Health Care, all due to the shortage of aluminum.
The lack of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines and ventilators has also posed a challenge for seniors who need the equipment to breathe.
Dr. Mafie said staff have been "working creatively" to meet the demand from ordering far in advance, or accepting donations from community members, former patients and their families.
A way to get around the shortage is preventing the need for walkers, crutches and canes.
"Our nurses and therapists educate our patients to be more careful, and heaven forbid, experience a fall," he said.
To donate walkers, wheelchairs, crutches, canes, CPAP machines, ventilators, you can reach out to Accelerated Home Health Care. They are located at 9494 W. Flamingo Rd., suite 102. The phone number is 702-832-5810.
