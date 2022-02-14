Las Vegas senior living facility holds vow renewal for longtime couples

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic has meant lots of isolation for seniors at living facilities across the country. Valentine's Day brought a much needed celebration for couples at Sterling Ridge Senior Living Facility in Las Vegas.
Three couples at the facility renewed their vows in a ceremony Monday afternoon. The men were dressed in tuxedos and the women in bridal gowns as an ordained minister officiated the group ceremony.
One couple was celebrating 58 years of marriage in front of fellow residents and their two sons.
"I'm just delighted to be here and be a part of this experience,” son of the couple Orlando Saez said. “Not just for them, but getting reunited with my brother. I live in Florida, and I came just for this."
This is one of the largest gatherings during the pandemic at Sterling Ridge.
"It is a nice change to be able to gather like this and have such a really nice ceremony," Activities Director Sierra Lee said.
Lee said the funds and clothing were donated to help make the special day possible.
"We promote home so much, but with COVID it hasn't really felt like that,” Sterling Ridge Admissions Director Cydnie Golden said. “So to see every ones family members here and to have everyone in one place together celebrating our residents was amazing."
While most restrictions, like the mask mandate, have been lifted for the general public, senior living and skilled nursing facilities face stricter mandates. They still have a mask mandate and only recently more visitations have returned. Golden said about three weeks ago they were able to begin allowing visitors inside for the first time in months.
"We're having to rework the visitation, because everyone is calling at one time and there's not enough time to get everyone in,” Golden said. “But that's a joy, because we want everyone to be here and get to spend time with their loved ones."
Senior living facilities have not been notified when a mask mandate could be lifted, but they follow the guidance of the state and CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.