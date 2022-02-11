Las Vegas senior centers navigate mask changes while trying to keep the vulnerable safe

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 24 hours after Governor Steve Sisolak dropped the state's mask mandate, Las Vegas senior centers are split over whether to require masks or not.
At MLK Senior Center, masks are still required.
"We want to make sure that we are always serving the best interest of the seniors," said Lawrence Beasley, interim executive director and COO of the Economic Opportunity Board of Clark County.
Not only is the center requiring masks, but it is also following CDC guidelines.
Temperature checks and contact tracing are required for anyone entering the building.
"We want to make sure we’re minimizing contact where possible, we’re doing social distancing where possible, if seniors want to participate in activities, that’s fine, we make sure we have appropriate PPE," Beasley said.
He said they are working on their own timeline of when to drop company mandates. "We're looking at those adjustments and making those decisions on a monthly basis."
At Doolittle Senior Center, masks are optional.
Despite the choice, all staff and guests elected to wear them on Thursday.
"I don't think we should take them off just because there's a mandate we can take them off," said guest Velma Reed.
Reed said she will likely stay masked up for awhile, even at the senior center she frequents.
"Everybody has the freedom to do whatever they choose, but if you do care about yourself and other people, you want to take care of them also. You don't just want to take care of yourself," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.