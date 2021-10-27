LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heading into the holiday season, supply chain problems continue to persist, and experts predict the issues aren’t going away anytime soon.
Two of the major issues are workers and warehouse space to hold the high demand of product arriving at ports.
One of the major port bottlenecks is in Los Angeles. Much of the congestion at ports is because companies are having to pay fees to keep containers there until space opens up at area warehouses.
"When they're able to pull it out and go to another market like Vegas and ultimately still get a really good cost of transporting that container and storing it nearby the port in the same region. We're able to get a higher throughput at the port," Founder and CEO of Stord Sean Henry said.
Stord is a company based out of Atlanta that provides logistics moving products quickly across the country. They assist well-known brands such as The Home Depot and Advanced Auto Parts.
On Nov. 1, they'll open a warehouse in North Las Vegas near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
"We hope it ultimately offers a great relief valve capacity for an increased throughput ahead of the holidays to make sure that items aren't out of stock, good products are getting to consumers for the holidays," Henry said.
Las Vegas was seen as a strong e-commerce location for the Southwest and West Coast region.
"Pulling all of this inventory off these ports coming from Asia and other markets taking it outside of L.A. and into Las Vegas provides great economics and ultimately capacity," Henry said.
The new facility will also bring jobs to the valley, too. Henry estimates 100 initially in the fulfillment center packing and shipping, and possibly hundreds more over the next few years as Las Vegas becomes part of the logistics solution.
"That trend behind e-commerce and the rapid growth that's been in that segment will continue for multiple years to come. And I think that Nevada as a state is really well positioned to be a key part of that strategy moving forward for brands," the CEO said.
Reno is another inland hub that is being utilized by companies like this. Stord’s facility starts operations on Monday.
