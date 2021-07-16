LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Sands announced Friday that the company will again require all team members to wear company-issued face masks while working indoors, regardless of vaccine status.
In a notice emailed to employees, the company said face masks must be warn while working in indoor public spaces, and in indoor areas where people congregate, including the employee dining room (while not actively eating or drinking).
The change is effective immediately, according to the letter.
"In response to new recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District, we now require that all Team Members (vaccinated or not) wear company-issued face masks while working in indoor public spaces, and in indoor areas where people congregate," Venetian public relations executive Keith Salwoski said. "In addition, we have revised our signs posted at public entrances to share this new SNHD recommendation. Complimentary face masks are available to our guests at Front Desks, Grazie Desks, and Concierge Desks."
The mask requirement comes following the Southern Nevada Heath District's announcement Friday morning that the agency is recommending people wear masks inside crowded public places, regardless of vaccine status.
Westgate Las Vegas confirmed Friday afternoon that it was also again requiring masks for employees.
In an email, a representative for the property said, "We have internally implemented masks for team members to keep our team and guests as safe as possible"
Station Casinos said it wouldn't comment on an employee mask policy change as of Friday afternoon.
MGM did not say whether it planned to change its mask policy as of Friday afternoon.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and are continually evaluating policies based on the latest information and circumstances," an MGM spokesperson said in a statement.
The company is working on new signage informing guests of the SNHD's recommendation.
Smaller casinos like Emerald Island in Henderson said they will follow guidance issued by the governor or Gaming Control Board.
"We are going to follow whatever guidelines are issued by our Governor or the Gaming Control Board because they are our governing body. Whatever they say, we do", Emerald island Casino Co-Owner Tim Brooks said.
FOX5 also reached out to Caesars Entertainment, Golden Entertainment, Wynn Las Vegas and South Point for comment.
(1) comment
So absolutely no confidence in the wu flu shot? Then why even require vaccinations? More fear mongering. Mask have been PROVEN to be ineffective in stopping the spread of the chinese virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.