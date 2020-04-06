LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As of April 6, Las Vegas Sands says it has donated two million surgical masks and 20,000 protective suits to help healthcare professionals, first responders and nonprofit organizations in the fight against COVID-19.
According to a news release, the surgical masks will be distributed in Nevada and New York, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Each state will receive one million masks.
The 20,000 protective suits will remain in Nevada and be donated to hospitals and first responders, the release said.
The company previously donated 100,000 masks to the Las Vegas healthcare community and 5,000 masks to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. It also donated 1,900 coronavirus test kits to the state of Nevada, Las Vegas Sands said.
In addition, in an effort to assist employees of several third-party restaurants that partner with The Venetian, Las Vegas Sands announced that it will cover emergency pay for approximately 1,200 employees of several partner restaurants during the COVID-19 shutdown.
According to the release, for 14 restaurants that partner with The Venetian, Las Vegas Sands will cover payroll costs during the current shutdown of each restaurant's salaried employees and a weekly stipend for hourly and part time employees.
