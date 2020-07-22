LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. on Wednesday reported a 97.1% drop in net revenue in its second quarter compared to 2019.
The loss of $98 million was attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and slow recovery process for the company's casinos in Las Vegas, Singapore and Macau.
Sands reported an operating loss of $922 million, compared to an operating income of $854 million in the prior year quarter.
Net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $985 million, Sands said, compared to net income of $1.11 billion in the second quarter of 2019.
"I am pleased to say that the early stages of the recovery process from the Covid-19 pandemic in each of our markets is now underway," said Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO in a written statement. "Our greatest priority during this period of the recovery remains our deep commitment to supporting our team members and to helping those in need in each of our local communities of Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas."
On a conference call with investors Wednesday, Sands President and COO Rob Goldstein said Las Vegas is in "a world of hurt" and that he's "never felt more gloomy" about the situation in the city.
Adelson said on the call the company relies heavily on fly-in visitation and convention programs, and until state and federal guidelines are lifted, there's no realistic timeline for full recovery.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
