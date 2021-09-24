LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Rugby Cup set for later this month was canceled due to logistical challenges, event organizers announced Friday.
The event between the US and Ireland was set for Oct. 30 at Allegiant Stadium. USA Rugby said border restrictions on entry into the US from Ireland and the UK led to "insurmountable" logistical challenges for the Irish team.
“We’re obviously extremely disappointed to hear this match is unable to take place as scheduled in 2021,” USA Rugby CEO Ross Young said. “Learning about the impact of ever-changing travel restrictions was devastating, but unfortunately an all-too-common consequence for international sport over the past year and a half. Knowing that our Men’s Eagles will still have the chance to host Ireland in a venue like Allegiant Stadium next year is encouraging and we look forward to seeing that event being confirmed and ultimately delivered as a bigger and better experience for everyone.”
Allegiant Stadium officials said the vision for the event was for Irish and international rugby fans to come to Las Vegas and "create a global showcase" for the sport. Because international COVID-19 travel restrictions don't lift until Nov. 1, the Oct. 30 event was canceled.
“It’s regrettable that the game won’t be going ahead this October. From an IRFU point of view, the match presented the Irish team with another valuable test match and the opportunity to experience the atmosphere at the impressive Allegiant Stadium," IRFU CEO Philip Browne said. "I am sure Irish supporters were excited at the prospect of seeing the team play in Las Vegas. Irish Rugby is committed to enhancing its connection with the Irish Diaspora in the US and has played memorable fixtures in Chicago and New Jersey in recent seasons as we further expand the Irish Rugby brand globally. We are very supportive at looking at rescheduling the fixture next year.”
Fans who purchased tickets will be offered a refund and asked to contact their respective ticket purchase platform for more information. Additional details about a possible event in 2022 weren't immediately available.
