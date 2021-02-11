LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- It is welcome news for restaurants: no reservations required, increased capacity limits for indoor dining, and no limits for outdoor dining areas. Governor Steve Sisolak outlined his “Roadmap to Recovery” on Thursday including a path for the restaurant industry. Gino Ferraro, owner of Ferraro’s just off the Las Vegas Strip welcomed the news.
“We need to open up the city, Las Vegas needs to open up,” Ferraro contended.
Ferraro has been a proud restaurant owner for 35 years, but this past year has been the hardest having to lay off staff who have been with him for decades.
“It’s heartbreaking. Some of these people don’t have a lot of money, they live day-by-day or week-by-week,” Ferraro shared. Every extra table, every extra dollar counts now more than ever.
“We closed five out ten months last year. We just re-opened last week,” Ferraro explained.
With current requirements, Ferraro can seat a maximum of 150 people inside and out on the patio of his restaurant, pre-pandemic it was 500 people a night.
“We turned away literally thousands of people this weekend because we can only use 25 percent,” Ferraro stated.
Governor Sisolak’s “Roadmap to Recovery” allows 35% capacity for indoor dining starting Feb. 15 and 50 percent starting on March 15.
“We thought it would be more, but it is going in the right direction, so we are happy on that,” Ferraro added.
For restaurants to be successful, it is all about the numbers according to Alexandria Dazlich with the Nevada Restaurant Association.
“The more capacity you have to serve customers, the greater ability you have to make a profit… while we are not where we ultimately want to be, we are appreciative,” Dazlich told FOX5.
Dazlich believes the governor's decision to remove the reservation requirement come Monday will make a big difference.
“That will allow more people to feel free to walk in and ask if they can sit down at a table,” Dazlich argued.
Ferraro says he hopes things will get back to the way they were before the pandemic soon because even with the increased capacity starting next week, it will still be a struggle.
“We do a lot of local business but if you don’t have conventions it is hard to survive,” Ferraro said.
