LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In his announcement of dismay for Congress' new COVID-19 relief bill Tuesday, President Donald Trump called on lawmakers to give more funding to small businesses -- and specifically -- restaurants.
"Not enough money is given to small businesses and in particular restaurants whose owners have suffered so grievously."
If done, this would affect several southern Nevadans, since so many work in hospitality, and specifically, food service and prep.
It's no secret the restaurant industry is huge in Las Vegas; US Bureau of Labor Statistics data proves it. While nationwide, about 9% of the workforce is part of the food prep and service industry, in Las Vegas, that number is nearly 15%.
Because of this, FOX5 spoke to one small business restaurant owner to learn of his thoughts on Trump's call for more funding for restaurant owners.
Congress' COVID relief bill assigned $284 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program for forgivable loans, in an effort to save small businesses -- businesses like Sin City Smokers Barbecue and Catering in Henderson.
"I believe in this area, I believe in Henderson, I believe in Nevada. That's why I live here," said Steve Overlay, owner of Sin City Smokers Barbecue. "We're a community of fighters. I think we'll make it through this, but it's been rough. Cost of goods has gone up 30% or more, ya know, they just raised minimum wage. That's gonna go up in July, um, cost of essentials has gone up -- some things over 300%."
But the local said he feels Trump makes a worthy point calling out the bill's other interests.
"$25 million for democracy and gender programs in Pakistan, $505 million to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama, $40 million for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.," said Trump.
Overlay says he thinks it's a good thing if Trump can get Congress to streamline the bill, even if it means waiting longer, to prioritize hard working Americans over special interests.
"I don't think our founding fathers had that in mind when they sat down and signed the Declaration of Independence," said Overlay of the special interests. "I think they'd be embarrassed with what we're dealing with now."
He added that he hopes locals will support small businesses like his, while he works to persevere through these tough, uncertain times.
"I've been in this business my whole life, and one of the good things I've felt about it, was there was always work! People gotta eat, and we're always -- gotta have something, somewhere, for hard workers, and people that want to make a decent living," said Overlay. "And now, we wake up every day and try to be grateful for what we have and ya know, persevere, and just keep doing what we do."
Sin City Smokers Barbecue is on Green Valley Parkway and is open for dine-in, delivery, and curbside pick-up.
