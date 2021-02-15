LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Gov. Sisolak on Wednesday announced that capacity limits in restaurants would be allowed to increase from 25% to 35% starting Monday. But a local restaurant owner said it won't make much of a difference.
Dan Thompson, executive chef and owner of the Italian restaurant D'Agostino's Trattoria, said during the statewide pause, only about 15 people were allowed in the restaurant at one time and no more than four people could sit at a table. With the capacity limit increase, they're able to have about 25 people in the room and can accept walk ins again.
Thompson said although the new directive won't change much, it's a step in the right direction.
"In my mind I'm hoping we'll be at least 50% or maybe more by Mother's Day, which is our next big dining day for food and beverage," Thompson said. "We're keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that everybody does their part out there in the community to keep us going in the right direction."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.