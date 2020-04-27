LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mountain West Eatery is a brand new restaurant that opened three days before the governor ordered all dining rooms shut.
Owner Rick Ruff and his wife put their life savings into opening up the business and getting it just the way they dreamed of.
“Of our cash we put in over $200,000, of our cash, that we saved up over time,” said Ruff.
He has also said he took out a loan and maxed out his credit cards.
At the time of the grand opening, Ruff was well aware of coronavirus cases spreading across the globe.
"We were getting a lot of warning that it was going to come to America, but you hear that stuff all the time. But then it came to America," said Ruff.
After closing the dining room, Ruff continued to do take-out but sales were far lower than what he originally anticipated.
However, loyal customers kept him in business.
Ruff said some of them order without being hungry and others after recently eating at a different restaurant.
"What really struck me is that they see this as their responsibility," said Ruff.
This month, instead of losing $13,000 dollars, Ruff will only lose $6,000.
Even though he is still losing money, his customers support during this difficult time is enough to bring him to tears.
"I just gotta tell you this pandemic is showing me what America..." Ruff said while fighting back tears. "What America is made of."
Mountain West Eatery is located near the intersection of Decatur and Blue Diamond.
The restaurant specializes in barbecue and is open for take-out only.
(1) comment
Our governor is destroying peoples' lives. OPEN NEVADA!!
