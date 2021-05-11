LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas food and beverage establishments hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic are hoping to get some help from the federal Restaurant Revitalization program.
The program, which is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, started administering grants to more than 16,000 applicants as of Monday.
Gino Ferraro, owner of off-strip Ferraro's Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, already has applied for the program.
With or without the Restaurant Revitalization Program, Ferraro says he plans for his restaurant to stay open. He spent $1 million in 2020 on upgrading his restaurant and said that the biggest challenge right now is finding workers.
Ferraro added he is willing to give a signing bonus to those he hires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.