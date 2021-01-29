LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man says someone in New York stole his unemployment insurance money.
The man called his bank and was notified of the fraudulent activity.
"They told me $243.00 was missing, withdrawn from my account. But in New York," said Timothy, who only wanted to use his first name.
He says Bank of America told him someone made the withdrawal from an ATM in Brooklyn, New York.
"I'm in Las Vegas and can't withdraw my money, but somebody's taking my money in New York," said Timothy.
Frustrated without a resolution from Bank of America, Timothy called FOX5. We called Bank of America and officials said they would begin researching the situation. FOX5 asked how something like this could happen in two different cities.
"Criminals have found ways to steal money from states and the debit cards of legitimate unemployment recipients. We have helped stop billions of dollars in theft by these criminals and protected taxpayer dollars, in partnership with states and law enforcement officials," said Bill Halldin with Bank of America Media Relations.
Halldin added, if an unemployment recipient finds fraud in their account, they should immediately report it to Bank of America and the bank will restore money to the debit cards of legitimate unemployment recipients.
Timothy says his card was cancelled and the bank sent a new card, but says it didn’t work. He says money sent from the Nevada Department of Employment and Rehabilitation to Bank of America was then sent back to DETR because of the suspected fraud.
This week DETR and the head of the Governor’s Strike Force, tasked with looking at the state’s unemployment system, talked about major fraud that’s taken place within the system and specifically discussed problems some Bank of America debit card holders are facing.
"We send over a list of claims that have been released every day to the Bank of America. And then they have to unfreeze the cards because they’re not our cards, they’re Bank of America’s cards,” said DETR Director Elisa Cafferata.
She said the state knows this is a complicated issue for people.
“We are working on resolving that,” said Cafferata
"First and foremost, we acknowledge the distressing outcomes being experienced by Nevadans as a consequence of fraud. We continue to work with our partners in an ongoing effort to resolve these issues for claimants while protecting claimants. The agency will continue to focus on getting eligible claimants paid while addressing fraud in the State," said Rosa Mendez with DETR Media Relations.
Mendez added that DETR
"DETR has had a variety of fraud protection measures in place from the beginning and has continued to add staff and technology throughout the year and is working address fraud in Nevada, including making improvements to our systems, investing in our fraud team to investigate the fraud that has occurred and working with our vendors, federal, state and local partners to combat fraud, all while processing claims to eligible Nevadans."
For now, Timothy is not sure how he’ll be able to pay his bills and rent, which is due in the coming days.
