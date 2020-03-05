LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas researchers are racing to learn more about the Coronavirus in an effort to keep it contained.
Dr. Amy Stone said COVID-19 causes more diseases and that’s why it appears more dangerous.
“We currently don’t have any evidence to think that a person who is sick, but not showing symptoms is contagious,” Dr. Stone said.
But researchers said there’s still a lot more to learn about COVID-19.
“We don’t know whether or not people who don’t have symptoms can be carriers, and so that’s a question that we’re trying to figure out right now,” Dr. Stone said.
Dr. Stone teaches at Touro University and is a viral immunologist. She has studied the Coronavirus.
“We don’t know how many people can get infected from one person,” she said.
But she explained how one case can multiply.
“Generally, you have to be within three feet of the person who has the virus to get sick,” Dr. Stone said. “Coronaviruses are very fragile so they don’t survive on surfaces for very long. In most cases, surfaces are going to be at risk when someone has immediately coughed on their hand and touched it.”
So why is the country seeing a spike in confirmed cases? Dr. Stone believes it simply goes back to better testing.
“We’re seeing an increase in cases across the United States right now because the CDC has increased the number of places across the U.S. that can actually test for the virus,” Dr. Stone said. “Before this past week, all tests had to be sent to the CDC in Atlanta.”
That’s why she said catching the virus early is so important.
“Having a single case in this state does not mean we’re going to have an outbreak in Las Vegas,” she said. “Especially if we’re able to identify the people who are potentially infectious and give them time to stay home away from the public. Just like SARS, we expect this epidemic to rise and fall.”
Dr. Stone said there is no reason to panic or change routines. She said a normal healthy adult who gets the virus will have an 80% chance of it being a very mild case.
In some cases, she added, it’s likely people won’t even show any symptoms or feel sick at all.
