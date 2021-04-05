LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas clinical research company is investigating COVID-19 treatments that could be used in younger, lower-risk patients to help prevent hospitalization and transmission of the virus.
Las Vegas Medical Research is seeking 220 participants age 18 and older for a monoclonal antibodies outpatient treatment study that is part of the National Institutes of Health's Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) public-private partnership to develop a coordinated research strategy for treatments and vaccines.
The study is seeking 110 participants to receive the investigational antibodies treatment and 110 to receive a placebo.
The study is using a variety of treatment modalities including rapid infusion, intramuscular injection, inhalant and oral agent.
Dr. Bharat Mocherla from Las Vegas Medical Research said further research is essential to combat the transmission of COVID-19, its variants and to bring about the end of the pandemic. He said having additional COVID-19 treatments ready will ensure the country and providers are prepared for spikes in hospitalizations.
"We have the new variants coming up. And we need to advance the treatments because the treatments that we have today that are working that may not work in the future," Mocherla said. "We might be ahead of the game by having the treatments ready when the next wave hits us."
And for to get new treatments ready, they need volunteers, he said.
To be eligible to participate in the trial, patients must have tested positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of registering to participate, and must have experienced symptoms within eight days of enrolling in the study.
Patients who have had COVID-19 symptoms for longer than six days are not be eligible for treatment. The study cannot help or accept patients who have developed severe symptoms, because antibody treatment would not be effective at that point, Mocherla said.
"We're trying to get [volunteers] early when they just got the symptoms, because that's when treatments are effective," Mocherla said. "If symptoms are severe, you can't get into our program. So, it has to be only mild or moderately sick volunteers."
With the exception of participants who receive placebo, the research company provides free medical and follow-up care during the trial.
To learn more or enroll, visit covidfamilymedicine.com or call (702) 788-2933, visit www.ACTIV-2.org or call 877-345-881.
