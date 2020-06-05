LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Rescue Mission this week announced that it has partnered with Get Fresh to distribute free, fresh produce to individuals and families in need in Southern Nevada.
According to a news release, giveaways will take place weekly on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be open to the public via drive-thru at the Rescue Mission, 480 W. Bonanza Road.
People are encouraged to drive-thru only one time to help ensure supplies last for the duration of the events.
Due to COVID-19, boxes of produce will be pre-packaged and placed in the trunks of vehicles to lime contact. No exchanged will be made, the release said.
According to the release, each box is good for two people for a week. Two boxes can be requested if there are three or more people in the vehicle.
Items included in the box could vary each week, but will contain items such as broccoli, cauliflower, potatoes, onions, carrots, romaine, oranges, applies and strawberries.
"We are so grateful to partner with Get Fresh to provide fresh produce to our amazing community. With the enormous change to many lives under these unusual circumstances, we want to be there in everyway we can to fill the gap for those in need," said Heather Engle, CEO of LVRM. "A healthy diet when financial means are limited, is complicated and sometimes unobtainable. We thank Get Fresh for filing this critical void to help those struggling during this time of crisis."
