UPDATE (Nov. 13) -- The Las Vegas Rescue Mission announced on Friday that due to traffic issues during Thursday's turkey giveaway, the organization will hold Saturday's event at a different location.
The Rescue Mission said Saturday's giveaway will now be held at 850 West Robin Leach Lane, by Symphony Park.
Organizers said they will have 1,250 turkeys with trimmings available on a first-come first-served basis. The giveaway will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission has announced details for its free turkey giveaway to help families in need.
According to a news release, the organization will have 2,500 turkeys with trimmings available on a first-come first-served basis.
The giveaways will take place will take place on Thursday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The events are open to the public to attend via drive-thru, at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, 480 W. Bonanza Road.
Organizers said that individuals and families can only drive-thru one time to ensure supplies last and are available to as many as possible. If more than one family is attending in one vehicle then proof of different addresses must be provided.
Items to be included in the giveaway are: One (1) 8-10lb turkey, a turkey pan, mashed potato mix, a box of stuffing, and canned corn, gravy and peas/green beans.
Due to COVID-19, turkeys and bags of trimmings will be directly placed in the trunks of vehicles to limit contact and no exchanges will be made, the release notes.
"We are so blessed to be able to provide turkeys and trimmings to individuals and families who are most in need this holiday season” says Heather Engle, CEO of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. “At the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, we will always do our best to provide hope and care to warm the hearts of our most vulnerable community members.”
For more information about the Giveaway drive-thru event, call (702) 382-1766 or visit vegasrescue.org/turkeygiveaway.
