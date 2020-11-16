LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Family dogs could be a less talked about victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The desert’s a quiet place most of the time, where no one is going to really notice if you dump your dog out in the desert," said dog rescuer Melanie Shayne.
Shayne works with animal rescue group The Las Vegas Trapping Girls and is trying to set up a rescue herself.
She said rescuers have seen more dogs showing up online for sale or to be given away. She said she believes some of that may be people who think they have nowhere else to turn to care for their pet if they’ve lost a job due to COVID-19 or have been evicted from their home.
Shayne said putting a dog online can result in big problems for the animal.
"The harm in that is you don't know who you're giving your dog to. So they could be used as a bait dog, as a fight dog. They could be used for breeding," said Shayne.
She said she wants people to know there are alternatives, such as bringing a dog to a shelter or making some calls.
"You can contact local rescues. We have a ton of different rescues in the city. There are breed-specific rescues and there are rescues that just take in all sorts of rescue dogs and breeds and sizes," said Shayne.
Shayne said rescuers will work to get the dog vaccinated, spayed or neutered and make every effort to find the dog the best home possible. For those who want to help, Shayne said many animal rescue groups are always looking for foster families.
Nevada SPCA is teaming up with online pet food retailer PetFlow to help pet owners facing financial impacts from COVID-19 feed their pets.
Food will be distributed every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nevada SPCA shelter located at 4800 West Dewey Drive in Las Vegas. People can stay in their cars to receive a weekly supply of pet food.
